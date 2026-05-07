Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Guggenheim from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore cut their price objective on ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ARM from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.08.

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ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock traded down $22.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.77. 13,548,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,934. The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 3.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.08. ARM has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $239.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $1,495,744.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,021,428. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 153,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,616,680. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,712 shares of company stock worth $13,614,730 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in ARM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and upbeat guidance: ARM beat revenue and EPS estimates for the fiscal Q4 and guided Q1 revenue/adjusted EPS above consensus, which initially pushed the stock higher after hours. Earnings/Slides

Quarterly beat and upbeat guidance: ARM beat revenue and EPS estimates for the fiscal Q4 and guided Q1 revenue/adjusted EPS above consensus, which initially pushed the stock higher after hours. Positive Sentiment: Strong AI demand / $2B in customer demand: Management said >$2 billion of demand for its new Arm AGI data‑center CPUs, signaling a new, potentially higher‑margin revenue stream beyond licensing. WSJ: $2B Demand

Strong AI demand / $2B in customer demand: Management said >$2 billion of demand for its new Arm AGI data‑center CPUs, signaling a new, potentially higher‑margin revenue stream beyond licensing. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple firms raised targets and kept bullish ratings (Rosenblatt, Needham, Mizuho), which supports upside narratives for AI/data‑center exposure. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple firms raised targets and kept bullish ratings (Rosenblatt, Needham, Mizuho), which supports upside narratives for AI/data‑center exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Business model pivot risk/reward: Coverage notes ARM is shifting toward producing data‑center silicon (potentially higher returns) — this is strategic upside but introduces execution/competitive risk with customers. Seeking Alpha: Pivot Analysis

Business model pivot risk/reward: Coverage notes ARM is shifting toward producing data‑center silicon (potentially higher returns) — this is strategic upside but introduces execution/competitive risk with customers. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Heavy call buying ahead of earnings suggests speculative bullish positioning; that can amplify volatility around news. MarketBeat: Options Note

Unusual options activity: Heavy call buying ahead of earnings suggests speculative bullish positioning; that can amplify volatility around news. Negative Sentiment: Warning on smartphone market weakness: Management explicitly cited weaker handset demand and constrained supply in that segment — a direct threat to a meaningful licensing revenue stream. Investopedia: Smartphone Warning

Warning on smartphone market weakness: Management explicitly cited weaker handset demand and constrained supply in that segment — a direct threat to a meaningful licensing revenue stream. Negative Sentiment: Supply constraints for AI chip and execution worries: Management flagged possible inability to meet surging demand for the new AI CPU, which sparked concern that upside could be capped or delayed. Bloomberg/Yahoo: Supply Concerns

Supply constraints for AI chip and execution worries: Management flagged possible inability to meet surging demand for the new AI CPU, which sparked concern that upside could be capped or delayed. Negative Sentiment: After‑hours reversal and volatility: The stock erased an after‑hours rally (reports show a full reversal of earlier gains), indicating traders are focused on the risk signaled by the smartphone/supply comments despite the otherwise strong quarter. Invezz: Overnight Reversal

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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