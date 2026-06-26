Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $266.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.22.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.5%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company's stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here