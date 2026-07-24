Guggenheim Upgrades Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) to "Strong-Buy"

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Freshworks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.25.

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Freshworks Trading Down 2.9%

FRSH opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.63 million. Freshworks had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $69,422.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,862.30. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 3,470 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $35,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 456,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,620,738.72. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 27,236 shares of company stock worth $270,331 over the last three months. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Freshworks by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 427.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company's stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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