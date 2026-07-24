Guggenheim Upgrades Samsara (NYSE:IOT) to Strong-Buy

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 315.84, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $19,802,808.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,256,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,816,835.49. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,001,479.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,380. The trade was a 72.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,464,637 shares of company stock valued at $144,511,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Samsara by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here