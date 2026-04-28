Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

GXO Logistics (GXO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
GXO Logistics logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GXO Logistics is scheduled to release Q1 2026 results after the market close on Tuesday, May 5, with analysts projecting $0.38 EPS and $3.2168 billion in revenue and an earnings call set for May 6 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter GXO beat estimates with $0.87 EPS and $3.51 billion in revenue, and analysts now expect about $3 in EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • The stock trades around $56.73 with a market cap of $6.53 billion and a high P/E (~189); Wall Street consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $69.17 (10 Buys, 2 Holds, 1 Sell) and institutional investors owning roughly 90.67% of shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $3.2168 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.7%

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 175,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 188.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 118,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. UBS Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut GXO Logistics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GXO Logistics Right Now?

Before you consider GXO Logistics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GXO Logistics wasn't on the list.

While GXO Logistics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines