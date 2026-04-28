GXO Logistics (GXO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $3.2168 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.7%

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 175,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 188.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 118,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. UBS Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut GXO Logistics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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