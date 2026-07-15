GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Citizens Jmp

Equities researchers at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target points to a potential upside of 61.14% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Weiss Ratings lowered GXO Logistics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.07.

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GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.22 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Further Reading

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