GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Get GXO Logistics alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:GXO opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.22 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,446 shares of the company's stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 41.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,381.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 189,676 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 109,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 250,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GXO Logistics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GXO Logistics wasn't on the list.

While GXO Logistics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here