H. B. Fuller Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:FUL)

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

H. B. Fuller has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. H. B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H. B. Fuller to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

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H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE FUL opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. H. B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $950.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. H. B. Fuller's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H. B. Fuller will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded H. B. Fuller from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Vertical Research upgraded H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.86.

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About H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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