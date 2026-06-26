H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $67.00 price target on H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on H. B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.86.

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H. B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. H. B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $68.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H. B. Fuller will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 5,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.08 per share, for a total transaction of $295,103.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,883.60. This represents a 147.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H. B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 2,694.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 651,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 548,017 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 1,379.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 358,003 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $48,772,000 after buying an additional 281,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company's stock.

H. B. Fuller News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting H. B. Fuller this week:

Positive Sentiment: H. B. Fuller reported second-quarter results that beat expectations, with EPS of $1.41 versus $1.37 consensus and revenue of $950.27 million versus $924.83 million estimated. The company also raised its FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.60-$4.90, supporting the case that core operations remain healthy. Article Title

H. B. Fuller reported second-quarter results that beat expectations, with EPS of $1.41 versus $1.37 consensus and revenue of $950.27 million versus $924.83 million estimated. The company also raised its FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.60-$4.90, supporting the case that core operations remain healthy. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s updated outlook was close to Wall Street’s expectations, which may limit how much of a positive reaction investors assign to the earnings beat alone.

The company’s updated outlook was close to Wall Street’s expectations, which may limit how much of a positive reaction investors assign to the earnings beat alone. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was pressured by H. B. Fuller’s agreement to buy Advanced Medical Solutions in a cash deal valued at about £715 million ($942 million), a transaction some investors view as aggressive and likely to add integration and financing risk. Article Title

Sentiment was pressured by H. B. Fuller’s agreement to buy Advanced Medical Solutions in a cash deal valued at about £715 million ($942 million), a transaction some investors view as aggressive and likely to add integration and financing risk. Negative Sentiment: Ancora publicly criticized the acquisition, calling it reckless and accusing management of ignoring shareholder opposition, which adds governance uncertainty and could weigh on the stock. Article Title

Ancora publicly criticized the acquisition, calling it reckless and accusing management of ignoring shareholder opposition, which adds governance uncertainty and could weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also digesting a new 10-K risk disclosure flagging “material emerging risks,” which can raise concerns about future volatility and execution risk. Article Title

About H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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