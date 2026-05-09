H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.8333.

HTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of H2O America in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

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H2O America Stock Performance

Shares of H2O America stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. H2O America has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.35.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. H2O America had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $183.29 million during the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. H2O America's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insider Activity at H2O America

In other H2O America news, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip purchased 50,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. The trade was a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners purchased 50,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. The trade was a 1.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H2O America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of H2O America during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H2O America during the third quarter valued at $687,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of H2O America during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of H2O America during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of H2O America during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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