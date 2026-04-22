H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Major Shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip Buys 50,385 Shares

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip acquired 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,619.14. The trade was a 1.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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H2O America Stock Performance

Shares of H2O America stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 375,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. H2O America has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.73 million. H2O America had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 7.08%. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H2O America will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. H2O America's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on H2O America in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised H2O America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on H2O America from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on H2O America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, H2O America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H2O America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H2O America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in H2O America by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in H2O America by 1,020.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in H2O America during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H2O America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in H2O America by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 976 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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