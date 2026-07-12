HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 666,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,365. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,458,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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