HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.39 and traded as low as $37.12. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 730,513 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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