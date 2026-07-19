Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.8889.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haemonetics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 582 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.83 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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