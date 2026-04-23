Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 1192386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HAFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dnb Carnegie downgraded Hafnia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hafnia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hafnia

Hafnia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Hafnia had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 35.54%.The company had revenue of $599.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is a boost from Hafnia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hafnia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mikael Opstun Skov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $4,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,130,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,231.58. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Echtelt Petrus Wouter Van sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,190.68. This represents a 49.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,854,800.

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hafnia by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

Further Reading

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