Hafnia Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Hafnia NYSE: HAFN reported what Chief Executive Officer Mikael Skov described as an “extraordinary good quarter,” with first-quarter net profit of $179.7 million and management indicating that the second quarter is tracking stronger.

Speaking during the company’s Q1 results presentation, Skov said the product tanker owner has benefited from strong freight markets driven by longer voyages, shifting trade flows and geopolitical disruption around the Strait of Hormuz. He said the market “has more legs” and that Hafnia expects structural factors to support tanker demand through the year.

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“Q2 already looks to be a better quarter, stronger quarter than Q1,” Skov said. “All in all, we’ve been extremely satisfied with what we’ve seen so far.”

Product tanker demand rises as trade routes lengthen

Hafnia owns and charters in, on a financially committed basis, around 118 product tankers and commercially operates another 60 vessels for third-party owners, giving it a global operating fleet of about 180 ships. The company transports refined oil products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Skov said disruption in the Middle East has forced refined products to travel longer distances, increasing ton-mile demand for vessels. He cited examples of cargoes that would normally load in the Middle East and move to Europe or Asia instead being sourced from the U.S. Gulf and shipped over much longer distances.

“This is the fundamental change in trading patterns that we have seen and kind of one of the main reasons why the market has become so strong,” Skov said.

He said the product tanker market often reacts before crude tankers during periods of uncertainty because consumers seek finished fuels immediately. Crude oil must first be transported to refineries and processed before it can reach end users, while product tankers carry fuels that are ready for consumption.

Hormuz crisis seen driving inventories lower

Skov said global oil inventories are being drawn down rapidly as the market compensates for reduced flows from the Arabian Gulf. He warned that if the current situation persists, fuel shortages could become more serious and prices could rise enough to reduce demand.

“If this continues for another month, there will be serious shortage of fuel around the world, and prices will go so high that it will kill demand,” he said.

Management’s working assumption is that some form of solution will eventually allow safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz. However, Skov said a reopening would not immediately restore the market to pre-crisis conditions. He said damage to oil production infrastructure in the Middle East affects about 2 million barrels per day out of a total of 5 million barrels per day and could take “at least two to three quarters” to repair.

Skov also said the aftermath could create further tanker demand if countries decide to rebuild inventories to higher levels than before the crisis.

“The inventory rebuild will drive the tanker market for not just this year, possibly also into next year,” he said.

Fleet age and order book support longer-term outlook

Skov highlighted Hafnia’s fleet age as a competitive advantage. The company’s average fleet age is 9.6 years, compared with an industry average of about 14 years, he said. Newer ships are more efficient and better aligned with fuel consumption and emissions-reduction goals, he added.

He also pointed to an aging tanker fleet globally and a long period of underinvestment in new ships. Even with the current order book, Skov said the market is not on track to fully replace older vessels by the end of the decade.

“We will be running shorter ships by the end of this decade for sure,” he said. “We need renewal without any doubt, and we are by no means exceeding the demand for tankers yet.”

On Russia-related trade, Skov said Hafnia is seeing reduced utilization of the so-called dark fleet and sanctioned tonnage that has carried Russian oil. He said any normalization of Russian oil exports would likely move more cargo into the compliant transportation market, where Hafnia and its peers operate.

Coverage points to strong full-year results

Hafnia has already covered more than 70% of the second quarter at about $46,000 per day, Skov said. The company is also close to 40% covered for the balance of the year, supported by spot fixtures already concluded and a hedging ratio approaching 30% on a 12-month basis.

Skov said that coverage reduces uncertainty and supports management’s view that 2026 will be “a very, very strong year.” The main risk, he said, is that prolonged conflict could draw inventories so low and push prices so high that oil demand falls.

Asked how Hafnia is positioning its fleet amid uncertainty, Skov said the company is prioritizing flexibility and avoiding becoming isolated in areas where oil exports could stop. He said Hafnia is prepared to shift vessels between the Western and Eastern hemispheres if demand from the Arabian Gulf recovers.

The company currently has one vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, Skov said, adding that the crew has been changed more than once and that “everybody’s fine.”

Dividends, debt and strategic investments

Hafnia’s dividend policy is tied to net loan-to-value. Skov said net LTV was just above 20% at the end of Q1, placing the company in a range where it pays out 80% of net profit. He said Hafnia has paid dividends for 17 consecutive quarters and remains focused on returning capital to shareholders when market conditions are strong.

Skov said any future share repurchases would be in addition to the existing dividend policy rather than a replacement for it.

On debt, Skov said Hafnia continues to reduce borrowings through normal amortization and payback. He said the company does not believe a no-debt model is the most efficient capital structure for an asset-heavy business.

Skov also discussed Hafnia’s recent investment in TORM, saying it has been profitable so far. He reiterated Hafnia’s view that consolidation in the sector could create value because companies with market capitalizations above roughly $5 billion to $6 billion tend to trade at better ratios relative to net asset value than companies in the $2 billion to $3 billion range.

Hafnia does not plan to enter LNG transportation, Skov said. Instead, the company is expanding modestly into “easy chemicals,” including biofuels and other related products, while maintaining its focus on refined oil products.

Skov also briefly addressed Complexio, a technology platform Hafnia co-founded and has begun rolling out internally. He said it is designed to automate workflows inside the company’s own secure systems rather than requiring sensitive data to be uploaded to external large language models.

About Hafnia NYSE: HAFN

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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