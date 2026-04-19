Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.6250.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research lowered Hallador Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Hallador Energy Price Performance

HNRG opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.27. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.48 million. Analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 42,308 shares of the energy company's stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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