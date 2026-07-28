Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.6250.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Hallador Energy Stock Down 0.2%

HNRG stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $716.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,100. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $250,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 338,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,649,047.61. The trade was a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $589,170 in the last 90 days. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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