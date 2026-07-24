Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.99 and last traded at $81.5140, with a volume of 217609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,195.24. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Further Reading

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