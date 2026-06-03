Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 5.6% - Here's What Happened

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.13 and last traded at $69.96. 852,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,776,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $107,591.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,324.49. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $599,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,200.20. The trade was a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 146,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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