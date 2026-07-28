Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $221.9450 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 32.83%.The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10.

Hamilton Lane announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Research cut Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers purchased 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrea Anigati Kramer bought 1,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.46 per share, with a total value of $99,381.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,766,131. The trade was a 1.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 95,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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