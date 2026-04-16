Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $166.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.91% from the company's previous close.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $230.00 to $171.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.63.

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Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $90.47 and a 52-week high of $179.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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