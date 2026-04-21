Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$257.94 and last traded at C$255.26, with a volume of 23689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$245.48.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPS.A. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$220.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$223.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$240.25.

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Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is C$198.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$178.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hammond Power Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of C$254.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hammond Power Solutions Inc. will post 7.4221267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

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