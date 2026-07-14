Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $74.0330 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.7%

HAFC stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $960.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Hanmi Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Fuhr sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $101,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,281.66. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony I. Kim sold 5,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $163,883.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,828.95. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,873 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,483 shares of the bank's stock valued at $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,529 shares of the bank's stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 181,509 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,540 shares of the bank's stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 328,392 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Brean Capital restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAFC

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in California, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Established in 1982 to serve the Korean‐American community in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its footprint to include branch locations throughout California as well as markets in Illinois, Texas and Washington State. Hanmi Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products designed to meet the needs of small and medium‐sized businesses, professionals and individual clients.

On the commercial banking side, Hanmi Bank provides business checking and savings accounts, lines of credit, commercial real estate lending and SBA‐guaranteed loans.

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