Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Issues Earnings Results

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

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Hannover Ruck Stock Performance

HVRRY stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. Hannover Ruck has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Hannover Ruck Company Profile

Hannover Rück OTCMKTS: HVRRY, commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

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