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Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hannover Ruck logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock gapped up: Hannover Ruck opened at $55.02 after a $51.81 close and last traded near $52.58 on light volume (~1,740 shares), reflecting roughly a 0.7% intraday uptick.
  • Quarterly beat: Reported EPS $1.09 vs. $1.03 expected and revenue $10.39B vs. $7.99B expected, with a 9.92% net margin and 20.38% ROE; analysts forecast 4.67 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Valuation and liquidity signals: Market cap ≈ $37.8B and P/E 12.58 with low volatility (beta 0.28), but very low current and quick ratios (0.06) indicate weak short-term liquidity despite modest leverage (debt-to-equity 0.30).
  • Interested in Hannover Ruck? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.81, but opened at $55.02. Hannover Ruck shares last traded at $52.5750, with a volume of 1,740 shares trading hands.

Hannover Ruck Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Ruck SE will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Ruck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück OTCMKTS: HVRRY, commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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