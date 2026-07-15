Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $19.8330 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.53%.The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hanover Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $174.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.11.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Hanover Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanover Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert Golden sold 2,259 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $51,482.61. Following the sale, the director owned 34,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,065.11. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,566 shares of company stock worth $105,240 over the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 516,702 shares of the company's stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 95,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hanover Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company's stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNVR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hanover Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HNVR

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Hanover National Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Syracuse, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services, with an emphasis on relationship-driven client support and community engagement.

Key offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial and consumer lending solutions. The bank also offers treasury management services, residential mortgage origination, and investment advisory services to meet the diverse needs of individuals, small businesses, and municipalities within its market area.

Operating primarily in Central and Upstate New York, Hanover Bancorp maintains a network of branches and loan production offices designed to serve local communities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hanover Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hanover Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Hanover Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here