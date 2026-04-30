Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.95 and traded as high as GBX 281.80. Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 280, with a volume of 49,537 shares trading hands.

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Hansa Investment Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £554.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.11.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies involved in special situations, with a bias towards small cap companies. The fund also invests through other third party funds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All Share Index and MSCI All Country World & Frontier Markets Index.

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