Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.66 and traded as high as $25.66. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $24.6830, with a volume of 3,055,765 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $37,622.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,018.68. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $780,312. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,758.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company's stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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