Hasbro (HAS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.0648 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hasbro has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $106.98.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company's stock worth $480,424,000 after buying an additional 131,678 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hasbro by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,579,000 after acquiring an additional 651,790 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hasbro by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,583,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,821,000 after acquiring an additional 496,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,546,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,287,000 after acquiring an additional 245,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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