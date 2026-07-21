Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

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Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS traded up $7.19 on Tuesday, reaching $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,804,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $9,758,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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