Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.70 and traded as high as $26.08. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $25.6170, with a volume of 122,802 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HVT. Weiss Ratings cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $412.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $189.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.99 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Haverty Furniture Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,073 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,185 shares of the company's stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,099 shares of the company's stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company's stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and home décor in the United States. Founded in 1885 by J.J. Haverty and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of upholstered furniture, case goods, mattresses, area rugs and decorative accessories. Customers can shop through a network of company-owned showrooms as well as an e-commerce platform, supported by in-house design services, delivery options and consumer financing programs.

Over more than a century of operation, Havertys has expanded its presence primarily across the Southeast and select markets beyond.

Further Reading

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