Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HVT. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.47 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,883 shares of the company's stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,843 shares of the company's stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,948,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,396 shares of the company's stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,573 shares of the company's stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company's stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and home décor in the United States. Founded in 1885 by J.J. Haverty and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of upholstered furniture, case goods, mattresses, area rugs and decorative accessories. Customers can shop through a network of company-owned showrooms as well as an e-commerce platform, supported by in-house design services, delivery options and consumer financing programs.

Over more than a century of operation, Havertys has expanded its presence primarily across the Southeast and select markets beyond.

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