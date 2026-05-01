Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $805.2570 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $805.82 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 199,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

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