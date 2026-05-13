HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for STOK

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 529.20%.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.83.

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Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,461 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $43,815.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,220,652.98. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 33,243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $1,321,076.82. Following the sale, the director owned 283,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,421.48. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 69,699 shares of company stock worth $2,526,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 162,797 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company's stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 502,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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