HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DBVT

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for DBV Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies' FY2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DBV Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

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DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.95.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.90 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,506.53% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,146,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,667,569 shares of the company's stock worth $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 205,943 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth $21,159,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmind Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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