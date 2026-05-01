HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health's current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. OPKO Health's revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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OPK has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPK

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.52. OPKO Health has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $849.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 198,148 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,643 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 159,652 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about OPKO Health

Here are the key news stories impacting OPKO Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: OPKO expanded its agreement with Nicoya to support commercialization of RAYALDEE® in Greater China and received a 15% equity stake in Nicoya, strengthening OPKO’s potential upside from international rollout and aligning partner commitment ahead of expected approvals in 2027. OPKO Nicoya Agreement

OPKO expanded its agreement with Nicoya to support commercialization of RAYALDEE® in Greater China and received a 15% equity stake in Nicoya, strengthening OPKO’s potential upside from international rollout and aligning partner commitment ahead of expected approvals in 2027. Positive Sentiment: BioReference (an OPKO subsidiary) launched BioReference Direct™, a consumer‑facing digital testing platform that could broaden access and help stabilize/expand diagnostics revenue over time. BioReference Direct Launch

BioReference (an OPKO subsidiary) launched BioReference Direct™, a consumer‑facing digital testing platform that could broaden access and help stabilize/expand diagnostics revenue over time. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright nudged up EPS forecasts slightly for Q4 2026 and FY2026 (and published steady quarterly assumptions for 2027), trimming projected losses a touch — a small but constructive analyst revision that can support sentiment for a beaten‑up stock.

HC Wainwright nudged up EPS forecasts slightly for Q4 2026 and FY2026 (and published steady quarterly assumptions for 2027), trimming projected losses a touch — a small but constructive analyst revision that can support sentiment for a beaten‑up stock. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results: EPS came in line with estimates and showed product sales gains, but total revenue fell ~25.7% year‑over‑year (smaller BioReference diagnostics base), leaving mixed signals on near‑term top‑line momentum. Q1 Earnings Coverage

Q1 results: EPS came in line with estimates and showed product sales gains, but total revenue fell ~25.7% year‑over‑year (smaller BioReference diagnostics base), leaving mixed signals on near‑term top‑line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Barrington Research downgraded OPKO from “outperform” to “market perform,” a change that can pressure the stock by reducing bullish analyst support and dealer enthusiasm. Barrington Downgrade

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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