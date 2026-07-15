HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma's current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma's FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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BBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.63.

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BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.95. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 148,589 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $13,156,070.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,230.82. This trade represents a 94.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $2,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,137,377.56. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 432,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,633,740 in the last 90 days. 14.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,918 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 95,326 shares of the company's stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several forward earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, including FY2027 EPS to $2.19 from $2.12 and Q4 2027 EPS to $0.92 from $0.88, while keeping a Buy rating and $120 price target. Higher profit expectations and a still-bullish valuation view can support the stock. BridgeBio Pharma stock page

HC Wainwright raised several forward earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, including FY2027 EPS to $2.19 from $2.12 and Q4 2027 EPS to $0.92 from $0.88, while keeping a rating and price target. Higher profit expectations and a still-bullish valuation view can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: The stock also benefited from earlier research commentary noting that BridgeBio could be a relative winner from a Phase 3 failure in the biotech sector, which may have improved sentiment toward the name. Related article

The stock also benefited from earlier research commentary noting that BridgeBio could be a relative winner from a Phase 3 failure in the biotech sector, which may have improved sentiment toward the name. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Q3 2026, Q1 2027 and FY2026, reflecting some caution on shorter-term earnings, though the revisions were modest and did not change the firm’s Buy rating. BridgeBio Pharma stock page

HC Wainwright trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Q3 2026, Q1 2027 and FY2026, reflecting some caution on shorter-term earnings, though the revisions were modest and did not change the firm’s Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by directors Andrea Ellis and Jennifer E. Cook, including a large share sale by Cook, may create some pressure on investor confidence even though both transactions were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Insider trading article

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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