HC Wainwright Comments on Apyx Medical Q2 Earnings

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Apyx Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apyx Medical's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.53 million.

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APYX has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apyx Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company's stock.

Key Apyx Medical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apyx Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apyx Medical with a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target , suggesting significant upside potential. Benzinga

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apyx Medical with a rating and a , suggesting significant upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s updated model calls for continued quarterly losses through 2026 and 2027, including FY2026 EPS of ($0.21) and FY2027 EPS of ($0.19) , which reflects ongoing profitability challenges.

The firm’s updated model calls for continued quarterly losses through 2026 and 2027, including FY2026 EPS of and FY2027 EPS of , which reflects ongoing profitability challenges. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s quarterly estimates are broadly consistent with a gradual improvement trend, but they still point to negative EPS in each forecast period.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical NASDAQ: APYX is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company's product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

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