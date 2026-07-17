HC Wainwright Estimates Celcuity's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) - HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celcuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celcuity's current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10.

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CELC has been the subject of several other reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Celcuity from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.18.

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Celcuity Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ CELC opened at $88.29 on Friday. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $151.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 12.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 1,329.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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