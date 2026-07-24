HC Wainwright Estimates MindWalk FY2031 Earnings

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HYFT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2031 earnings estimates for shares of MindWalk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MindWalk's current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HYFT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MindWalk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of MindWalk in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MindWalk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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MindWalk Stock Down 18.1%

NASDAQ HYFT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.83. MindWalk has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). MindWalk had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MindWalk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MindWalk by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MindWalk by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,080 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MindWalk by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,018 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MindWalk during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of MindWalk by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company's stock.

About MindWalk

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation.

Further Reading

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