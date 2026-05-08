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HC Wainwright Estimates OTCMKTS:BIOVF Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright projects Q2 2026 EPS of $0.39 for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and maintains a Buy rating, forecasting FY2026 EPS of $2.26 and FY2027 EPS of $3.49.
  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum recently beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $0.45 (consensus $0.38) and revenue of $755.8M, while the stock carries a market cap of $16.9B and a high P/E of 158.25.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.37%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Danske downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on BIOVF

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.25 and a beta of 0.34. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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