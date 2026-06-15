HC Wainwright Forecasts Humacyte's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA - Free Report) - HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte's current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Humacyte to $2.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Humacyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.57.

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Humacyte Stock Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.45. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Humacyte had a negative net margin of 4,836.06% and a negative return on equity of 2,914.18%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shamik J. Parikh sold 45,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $41,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,713 shares in the company, valued at $245,441.70. This represents a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 56,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.84. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 148,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,262. This represents a 62.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Humacyte

Here are the key news stories impacting Humacyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its longer-term earnings estimates for Humacyte, including FY2028 to breakeven, FY2029 to $0.20 EPS, and FY2030 to $0.50 EPS, suggesting improving profitability over time.

HC Wainwright raised its longer-term earnings estimates for Humacyte, including FY2028 to breakeven, FY2029 to $0.20 EPS, and FY2030 to $0.50 EPS, suggesting improving profitability over time. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also modestly improved several near- and medium-term EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, and FY2027, which may support the stock over the longer term.

The analyst also modestly improved several near- and medium-term EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, and FY2027, which may support the stock over the longer term. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained its Buy rating and $4.00 price target, indicating continued optimism despite the company’s ongoing losses. Humacyte stock quote

HC Wainwright maintained its rating and $4.00 price target, indicating continued optimism despite the company’s ongoing losses. Negative Sentiment: Even after the revisions, Humacyte is still expected to post losses in 2026 and 2027, which may weigh on investor sentiment in the near term.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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