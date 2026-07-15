HC Wainwright Forecasts Reduced Earnings for TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) - HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $204.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 88.73%. The firm's revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. Weiss Ratings raised TG Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

TGTX opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.12. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company's stock.

TG Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and lifted its price target on TG Therapeutics to $77, which is helping support the stock. TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and lifted its price target on TG Therapeutics to $77, which is helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also raised longer-term earnings forecasts for FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, suggesting confidence in TG Therapeutics’ growth outlook.

Analysts also raised longer-term earnings forecasts for FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, suggesting confidence in TG Therapeutics’ growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered near-term estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026, indicating some pressure on expected results in the next few quarters.

HC Wainwright lowered near-term estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026, indicating some pressure on expected results in the next few quarters. Negative Sentiment: The cut to 2026 earnings expectations could limit enthusiasm if investors focus on short-term execution rather than the longer-term upside case.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

Further Reading

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