HC Wainwright Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Shattuck Labs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs' current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Shattuck Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($1.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.17 million.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth $46,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc NASDAQ: STTK is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten‐carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high‐affinity drug‐specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood‐brain barrier.

The company's lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

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