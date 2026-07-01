HC Wainwright Has Bullish Forecast for uniQure Q2 Earnings

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure's current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million.

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Several other brokerages have also commented on QURE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.17.

View Our Latest Report on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.98. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack Kaye sold 5,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $225,408.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,649.72. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $144,907.79. Following the sale, the insider owned 133,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,686,916.82. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,617,140. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings outlook across multiple periods for uniQure, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, reflecting improving long-term profit expectations. uniQure analyst estimate update

HC Wainwright raised its earnings outlook across multiple periods for uniQure, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, reflecting improving long-term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm reiterated a Buy rating and a $80 price target , signaling analysts see meaningful upside from current levels. uniQure analyst rating update

The firm reiterated a rating and a , signaling analysts see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 1,434 shares, a relatively small transaction that reduced his ownership by 0.85%, which may not be material but can still attract trader scrutiny. Insider sale alert

Insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 1,434 shares, a relatively small transaction that reduced his ownership by 0.85%, which may not be material but can still attract trader scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: uniQure is still expected to remain loss-making in the near term, with consensus FY2026 EPS at -$3.65, so the business continues to rely on pipeline execution rather than current earnings strength.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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