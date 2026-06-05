HC Wainwright Has Negative Estimate for Celcuity Q3 Earnings

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Celcuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celcuity's current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.10.

Get Celcuity alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celcuity

Celcuity Price Performance

CELC stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $151.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a current ratio of 12.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 391,262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 390,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 127,348 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,596,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Celcuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Celcuity and reiterated a $145 price target , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s long-term outlook. HC Wainwright rating update

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Celcuity and reiterated a , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Celcuity said it is expanding the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 trial to include endocrine-sensitive breast cancer patients , which could broaden the drug’s potential market and improve the program’s commercial opportunity. VIKTORIA-2 trial expansion

Celcuity said it is to include , which could broaden the drug’s potential market and improve the program’s commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted strong Phase 3 breast cancer data for gedatolisib, with commentators describing the results as potentially practice-changing and supportive of a future FDA filing. Strong Phase 3 data article

Several reports highlighted for gedatolisib, with commentators describing the results as potentially and supportive of a future FDA filing. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated earnings estimates for fiscal 2027, including projected profitability in later quarters, but the revisions were mostly about longer-term modeling rather than an immediate business event. Analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright updated earnings estimates for fiscal 2027, including projected profitability in later quarters, but the revisions were mostly about longer-term modeling rather than an immediate business event. Negative Sentiment: Celcuity priced an upsized $500 million convertible senior note offering due 2032, up from an initially planned $400 million, raising dilution and balance-sheet concerns for shareholders. Convertible notes pricing

Celcuity priced an due 2032, up from an initially planned $400 million, raising for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to an ASCO26 trial disappointment, with coverage noting that Celcuity was “punished” after the latest data did not fully meet market expectations. ASCO26 disappointment

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celcuity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celcuity wasn't on the list.

While Celcuity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here