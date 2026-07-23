HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of PolyPid Q2 Earnings

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD - Free Report) - HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyPid in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid's current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

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PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12.

PYPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PolyPid from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PolyPid has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPD

PolyPid Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PolyPid by 56.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company's stock.

PolyPid News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PolyPid this week:

Positive Sentiment: PolyPid announced an exclusive partnership with Azurity Pharmaceuticals to commercialize D-PLEX100 in the U.S. and Canada for preventing surgical site infections, a deal that could bring in more than $320 million in upfront, milestone, and royalty-related potential. Article Title

PolyPid announced an exclusive partnership with Azurity Pharmaceuticals to commercialize D-PLEX100 in the U.S. and Canada for preventing surgical site infections, a deal that could bring in more than $320 million in upfront, milestone, and royalty-related potential. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported the Azurity agreement, reinforcing the view that the partnership could meaningfully expand PolyPid’s commercial reach and reduce execution risk for its lead asset. Article Title

Reuters also reported the Azurity agreement, reinforcing the view that the partnership could meaningfully expand PolyPid’s commercial reach and reduce execution risk for its lead asset. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and $13 price target, and slightly raised its Q2 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Article Title

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its rating and $13 price target, and slightly raised its Q2 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed some longer-term earnings forecasts for FY2027 through FY2030, suggesting the path to profitability remains uncertain even after the new deal.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on polymer‐based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus‐Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long‐acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer‐formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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