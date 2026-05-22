HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of DRTS Q2 Earnings

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical's current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13).

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DRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Alpha Tau Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.11. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 204,714 shares of the company's stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alpha Tau Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Alpha Tau Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alpha Tau Medical and maintained a $15 price objective , signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Alpha Tau Medical NASDAQ: DRTS Receives "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating on Alpha Tau Medical and maintained a , signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s target price suggests roughly 36.9% upside from the recent share price, which may be encouraging investors despite ongoing losses. Benzinga

The firm’s target price suggests roughly from the recent share price, which may be encouraging investors despite ongoing losses. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also laid out multiple earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, with losses of about $0.14 per share per quarter expected in the near term and FY2026 EPS of -$0.67 , indicating the company is still not expected to be profitable soon.

HC Wainwright also laid out multiple earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, with losses of about expected in the near term and , indicating the company is still not expected to be profitable soon. Negative Sentiment: The analyst trimmed several EPS forecasts, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q4 2026, and cut the FY2026 estimate to a larger loss than before, which could temper enthusiasm.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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