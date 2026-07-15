HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for ALNY FY2028 Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $12.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.15. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' FY2029 earnings at $16.28 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $20.67 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $281.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $273.11 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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